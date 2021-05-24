US Secretary of State welcome to Fiji

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has arrived in Fiji on an official visit.

Blinken is the third highest-ranking member of the US government, after the President and Vice President.

He was greeted at Nadi Airport by Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, members of the cabinet and other senior government officials.

Article continues after advertisement

The US Department of State says discussions in Fiji will centre on the climate crisis, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, disaster assistance, and ways to further shared commitment to democracy, regional solidarity, and prosperity in the Pacific.

There will also be talks on deepening bilateral engagement and ways to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.

This is the first visit by a Secretary of State to Fiji since 1985.