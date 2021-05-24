Home

US Secretary of State welcome to Fiji

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 12, 2022 4:02 pm
United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has arrived in Fiji on an official visit.

Blinken is the third highest-ranking member of the US government, after the President and Vice President.

He was greeted at Nadi Airport by Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, members of the cabinet and other senior government officials.

The US Department of State says discussions in Fiji will centre on the climate crisis, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, disaster assistance, and ways to further shared commitment to democracy, regional solidarity, and prosperity in the Pacific.

There will also be talks on deepening bilateral engagement and ways to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.

This is the first visit by a Secretary of State to Fiji since 1985.

