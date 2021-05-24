Home

News

US Secretary of State to visit Fiji

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 5, 2022 2:13 pm
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be visiting Fiji next Saturday.

This is part of his tour to Fiji, Australia, and Hawaii to engage with Indo-Pacific allies and partners.

His visit is aimed at advancing peace, resilience, and prosperity across the region and demonstrates that these partnerships deliver.

This will be the first visit by a US Secretary of State to Fiji since 1985.

Blinken will first visit Australia from February 9th until the 12th.

He will then come to Fiji on February 12th, where he will meet with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to discuss deepening bilateral engagement and ways to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Blinken will also meet with Pacific Island leaders to discuss the climate crisis, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, disaster assistance, and ways to further their shared commitment to democracy, regional solidarity, and prosperity in the Pacific.

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the USA has been welcomed back to the Paris Agreement and the campaign for climate action.

He adds now, they’re looking forward to welcoming a US Secretary of State to Fiji for the first time in nearly four decades.

