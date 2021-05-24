US pledges of half a billion doses Pfizer vaccine

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has welcomed US President Joe Biden’s pledge of half a billion doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX Facility.

Biden, in a virtual address to the Pacific Island Leaders Forum this morning, pledged support to the Pacific in overcoming the outbreak.

He says the global pandemic only ends one way, and that is by vaccinating as many people as possible around the world.

Biden adds much of the world is well behind developing nations in terms of protecting their populations and the United States has a vital role in ensuring all people have the opportunity to be protected against the virus through vaccines.

Bainimarama also extended an invitation to President Biden to visit Fiji and see the struggle and the solutions at the front line of the climate crisis.

The 51st Forum meetings will continue in the coming months with the Forum Chair leading virtual dialogues with civil society, the private sector, dialogue partners and other regional organisations.