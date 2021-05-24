US pledges more support for grassroots development

The United States Embassy says it stands ready to support different sectors as Fiji recovers from the economic impacts of the COVID-19.

U.S Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, Tony Greubel says the embassy through its government Agency for International Development is taking a lead role.

“When we saw Fiji’s economy kind of got hit hard by the lack of tourists beginning March 2020, that’s one reason we are looking at all kinds of programmes to help fight the pandemic and help Fiji’s economic recovery, so we are looking forward to doing more as well.”

He says they will be introducing various programmes and train more women under their Academy for Women Entrepreneurs.

Greubel says they are targeting people on the grassroots to become businesses minded.