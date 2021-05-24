US law enforcement agencies keen on providing training

Key United States law enforcement agencies are interested in conducting specialized training for the Fiji Police Force to enhance security.

This was revealed by United States Embassy’s Acting Regional Security Officer, Anthony Bogden during a courtesy call to the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho yesterday.

Bogden says they are keen on conducting more capacity-building training aimed at enhancing security in Fiji and the greater Pacific region once travel restrictions are lifted.

Since October 2019, various United States law enforcement agencies have conducted more than 750 training with law enforcement agencies in Fiji.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho welcomed the news and reiterated how the Fiji Police value the US as a key security partner.

Specialized training conducted by US law enforcement partners has assisted Fiji’s efforts in tackling transnational and organized crime particularly in the area of narcotics.