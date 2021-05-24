Home

News

US keen to enhance Fiji’s maritime capabilities

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 17, 2021 11:10 am
US Embassy Suva Senior Officials visit the WATERPOL base [Source: Fiji Polic]

The United States Embassy Regional Security has shown its interest to work with the Fiji Police’s WATERPOL to enhance its maritime capabilities.

US Embassy Suva Senior Officials had a site visit at the WATERPOL base last week to scope potential areas of assistance.

Fiji Police’s Director International Relations Senior Superintendent of Police, Ulaiasi Ravula says the visit was a follow-up on discussions held during a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police last month.

Article continues after advertisement


US Embassy Suva Senior Officials visit the WATERPOL base [Source: Fiji Polic]

Last month, senior US Officials acknowledged Fiji’s reputation as a leader in the Pacific region in matters of security.

The US officials expressed their intention of working in close collaboration with its regional partners for enhanced interoperability and deliver specific assistance programs.


US Embassy Suva Senior Officials visit the WATERPOL base [Source: Fiji Polic]

US Embassy’s Defense Attaché Commander Victor Lange says the overall focus of the visit was to assist the Fiji Police Force, noting the important role it plays in contributing to the growth of Fiji’s economy.


US Embassy Suva Senior Officials visit the WATERPOL base [Source: Fiji Polic]

