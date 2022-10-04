US increases its contribution to the green climate fund

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Satyendra Prasad

By committing to a new age of cooperation and making climate change its top priority, the United States and the Pacific island countries hope to maintain a peaceful environment laying out a framework for the future of U.S. engagement with the region.

This is one of the outcomes of the US-Pacific Summit, which focused on increased collaboration on climate change, people-centered development, environmental protection, and other issues.

A Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama-led delegation was able to discuss maritime security, maritime conservation, and the sustainable use of the Pacific Ocean based on the rule of law.

The United States has committed that it will be increasing its contribution to the green climate fund, which will be beneficial to the Small Island States, including Fiji.

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Satyendra Prasad says they will also be simplifying the procedures for accessing finance.

“Sometimes some of the procedures for accessing these things are very cumbersome for small country like ours and even smaller countries like Tuvalu. If you make these procedures really complicated then only large countries with specialized climate finance kind of units are able to benefit from it and we small states might lose out”.

The Permanent Representative has congratulated the Pacific Island Countries for having a 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific.

The 2050 Strategy, developed under Fiji’s Chairmanship of the Pacific Island Forum, outlines 10 commitments across seven interconnected thematic areas that are crucial for the sustainable long-term development of the region.

PM Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted that the historic engagement between the Pacific Islands Forum and the United States supports the realization of the leaders’ vision and ambitions as outlined in the 2050 Strategy.