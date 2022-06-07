US grateful for Fiji’s assistance

Russian superyacht, the Amadea

The United States says it is grateful that the Fijian Government agreed to work with them in relation to the seizure and handing over of the Russian superyacht, the Amadea.

Deputy Assistant Secretary, East Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau, Mark Lambert says it is encouraging that Fiji worked under the auspices of mutual legal assistance.

Lambert says this demonstrates the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

Article continues after advertisement

“And again it demonstrates the importance of our partnership and our relationship. The world has spoken and has said that we are going to go after these assets together.”

Russian super yacht, the Amadea has been given the green light to leave Fiji waters.

Based on this Supreme Court ruling, US law enforcement agencies which have been in Fiji for some time now, can take custody of the Amadea and sail it out of Fiji.

The vessel valued at about $FJD700 million is said to be owned by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kherimov who has suspected ties to President Vladimir Putin.