US/Fiji TIFA to benefit the region

Fiji wants to quickly take advantage of the recently signed Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) with USA.

The Agreement which came into effect on October 15th, will not only address the near term problems but also open up valuable opportunities for trade and investment.

Speaking at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum yesterday, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said there is hope that the process can be used to give the entire region economic growth, sustainability and stability.

“The US/Fiji TIFA include an important provision for the participation of our neighbours, specifically allowing for inviting like-minded governments, some of whom are on this table of the Pacific Island region to participate as observers in the meeting of the US/Fiji Business Council on trade and investment.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says in light of the devastating impact of COVID-19 in Fiji, it is critical that we seek out new partnerships and strengthen existing alliances.