US envoy visits Prime Minister

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama received a courtesy call from the Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy, Tony Greubel.

The courtesy call was an opportunity to strengthen engagements in potential areas and opportunities between Fiji and the United States.

Bainimarama commended the renewed commitment and affirmation by US President Joe Biden to bring the United States back into Paris Agreement.

Article continues after advertisement

The Head of the Fijian Government conveyed appreciation to the United States for its continued support in advancing Fiji’s and the Pacific region’s development priorities.

Greubel reaffirmed the US government’s commitment to further enhance the existing cooperation between the two nations, with climate change being an important area of priority.

He says President Biden understands the critical role the U.S. must play in the global climate effort, and will waste no time re-engaging the international community.