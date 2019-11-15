US Embassy to help curb drug issues

The newly appointed United States Ambassador to Fiji says they stand ready to assist Fiji combat the increasing drug and human trafficking issues.

Joseph Cella believes the drug trade is not only affecting individuals but tarnishing the strong culture Fijians have.

Cella says the growing problem of drug trade and human trafficking can be dealt with by working together.

Partnering and engaging and mentoring and funding can help with bets practices in eradicating those that wish to bring drugs and to discourage human trafficking as well. It is both just toxic and destructive to the strong Fijian culture here.

Joseph Cella says many visitors are using the Pacific Region for transiting drugs.

With Fiji and the island nations being international transit hubs, it’s an important time that we remain forward leaning with the island nations to defend any threat and track perspective threats as people transit the globe very often now.

Cella says they will also support other sectors in the country.

The US government will also continue providing assistance in the education sector and work closely with the Fiji Military Forces to provide training.