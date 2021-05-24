Home

US Embassy optimistic about issuing more grants

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 22, 2021 8:36 am

The United States Embassy is optimistic that more funds will be allocated to assist civil society organizations bounce back from the impact of the pandemic.

says this is the second consecutive year allocating grants to various organizations that felt the brunt of the pandemic.

She says they’ve helped at least ten organizations that still have the potential to flourish economically, and align deliverables with goals set out by the US government.

“For any grant that the US government that we give and implement we do formulate a monitoring and evaluation plan in advance that involves tracking with our implementing partner organizations periodically and requires them to report in the middle and in the end of their grant period – on their progress and their outcome.”

Fitzamaurice adds they’ve noted positive responses from various organizations that previously received grants.

She says these civil society organizations focus on developing innovative solutions to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

 

