US Embassy donates ventilators

The United States Embassy in Fiji today donated 30 ventilators.

Fiji along with Nauru and Kiribati received the donation which will boost health care preparedness to respond to COVID-19.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the new equipment will add to the 50 ventilators the Ministry currently has.

He says this will be distributed to the three Divisional hospitals in Suva, Lautoka and Labasa.

“It is important that we have a backup. These ventilators will be there spare. But that does not mean that it will just be sitting on shelves. There is an opportunity for us to put this across for COVID- 19 theaters and then mobilize the other 50 ventilators to push into our other critical care units.”

The Health Minister says they need to work towards ensuring there are sufficient staff and resources to build the critical care capacity in Fiji.

US Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella says the ventilators are in addition to his government’s $24.2m investment to help Pacific Island countries manage communication, prevent and control of infectious diseases.