News

US Embassy donates cold storage for vaccine effort

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 30, 2021 2:05 pm
[Source: United States Embassy]

The United States Embassy in Suva donated over FJ$50,000 worth of locally-sourced cold storage to Fiji to assist with the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

The donation of freezers coincided with yesterday’s arrival of 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Fiji supplied by the Government of India.

US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Tony Greubel says the U.S. donation consists of 47 freezers ranging in size from 200 to 500 litres.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: United States Embassy]

He adds that the cold storage will be distributed to 35 districts in all four divisions to maintain the vaccines in optimal conditions.

Greubel says the donated supplies will provide storage space for large quantities of vaccine all over the country, which will allow for the easy transportation of vaccines to inoculation sites.

He says Fiji has done an admirable job keeping its population safe from the COVID-19 pandemic and the US is pleased to assist in this next phase of vaccinating Fiji’s adult population to allow for economic recovery as well.

