US Embassy committed to inspire student scientists

The United States of America Ambassador Joseph Cella says he hopes to inspire the aspiring scientists in the Pacific to pursue careers in science and space.

This after the US Embassy in partnership with the Japanese Embassy invited primary, high and tertiary school students to watch the launch of the NASA and SpaceX Crew-1 Mission to the International Space Station.

Cella says marks NASA and SpaceX’s first certified commercial launch of astronauts to the International Space Station on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket.

He says for the past several years, the US Embassy has worked to encourage youths to pursue STEAM studies and careers and prepare them to be competitive members of the 21st-century workforce.

The Embassy will announce another competition to attend Space Camp as part of our commitment to developing the youth and opening doors to new opportunities.

Cella says the Embassy is committed to providing youth with opportunities to participate in local and overseas STEAM programs sponsored by them.