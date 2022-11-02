US Embassy awards three more grants

[Photo: Supplied]

The United States Embassy Public Diplomacy small grants are making waves and boosting the operations of many small groups and organizations in Fiji.

US Charge’ d’Affaires Tony Greubel says this is an ongoing initiative to assist organizations on projects that advance mutual goals in a specific, innovative, and cost-effective way.

Today, the embassy awarded over $90,000 to be shared by the Fijian Teachers Association Youth Wing, the United Nations Association Fiji, and Rugby Academy in Fiji.

Greubel stresses these grants will help these organizations to create economic opportunities and develop in-demand skills in their communities.

“This is a diverse slate of grantees, each of which advances U.S Embassy priorities in different ways. I am proud of the initiative that each organization took to develop quality proposals that seek to improve the lives of Fijians in a variety of sectors.”

The FTA Youth Wing received $22,950 to facilitate workshops for teachers, the UNA Fiji was allocated $32,102 to conduct a professional development program, whereas the Rugby Academy got the highest allocation of $34,390.

Rugby Academy Fiji founder, Seremaia Bai says the grants will help the academy provide female rugby players with the necessary training to attract professional sponsorship during their careers and develop marketable skills for their post-rugby lives.

“People always say rugby players only know how to play rugby and are not smart in the classroom. In saying that, I’m trying to teach young rugby players to be smart and to think beyond the field or the life beyond rugby.”

The Grants are awarded every quarter and these three organizations beat out 32 applications to acquire more than $90k for their projects.