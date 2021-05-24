Home

US Embassy announces US$100,000 in Support to Tonga

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 19, 2022 5:00 am

The US Embassy has announced assistance to Tonga following a volcanic eruption.

US Chargé d’affaires Tony Greubel announced the approval of FJD $212,365 in immediate assistance to support the people of Tonga following the volcanic eruption.

USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance is working to address emergency shelter needs and is providing safe drinking water, hygiene kits, and other necessities.

Article continues after advertisement

USAID has disaster experts in the region who are coordinating response efforts with the government of Tonga and humanitarian partners.

In addition to the immediate assistance provided, USAID works year-round to help communities in Tonga prepare for volcanic eruptions and tsunami waves.

The eruptions and subsequent flooding have affected approximately 100,000 people—nearly the entire population of Tonga—and likely damaged or destroyed houses and other public infrastructure.

Once needs assessments are completed and telecommunications are restored, we will know the full extent of the damage. Our thoughts are with the people of Tonga.

