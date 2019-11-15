US Embassy announces beneficiaries for grants

United States Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella has announced $330,000 in funding for five beneficiaries under its Economic Resilience Grants.

The goal of these grants is to bolster local organizations and associations that are finding creative solutions to the economic adversities caused by the pandemic.

A special focus is put on projects related to developing tourism, entrepreneurship, and trade with the United States.

Ambassador Cella says despite the effects of the pandemic, these five organizations, have developed innovative and resilient projects not only to bolster economic activity in their communities but also to develop business models.

The grant funding for these organizations range between $25,000 and $40,000.

These organizations include NatureFiji MareqetiViti, Rotary Club of Savusavu, Corals for Conservation’s Teitei Livelihoods Centre, the iSoqosoqo Vakamarama I Taukei and in Kiribati, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.