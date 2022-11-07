US donates 33,600 pediatric vaccines to Fiji

The U.S. government, through the United States Agency for International Development, has donated 33,600 Pfizer pediatric vaccine doses for Fijians aged 5 to 11.

This is the first U.S pediatric COVID-19 vaccine donation to Fiji.

It builds on the 150,080 life-saving vaccines that the U.S. government, through the COVAX facility, has already donated to protect Fijians against the disease.

U.S. Embassy Suva Chargé d’affaires, Tony Greubel says his government remains a steadfast partner of the Fijian government and the people of Fiji in preventing the further spread of COVID-19.

Last month, USAID Philippines, Pacific Islands and Mongolia Mission Director Ryan Washburn and Deputy Mission Director Betty Chung visited a COVID-19 and measles vaccination clinic at Nausori Health Center in Fiji.

To help combat COVID-19, USAID has partnered with UNICEF to provide emergency medical equipment and supplies, implement risk communication campaigns, train healthcare workers, and support mass vaccination campaigns.

USAID is also partnering with UNICEF and the Ministry of Health to carry out measles vaccination campaigns.

To date, the U.S. government, through USAID, has provided over $57 million to Pacific Island countries, including Fiji, to manage the negative impacts of the pandemic.