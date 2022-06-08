US dignitary meets PS Karan

[Source: Facebook/ US Embassy Suva]

Advancing regional cooperation and Pacific solidarity is of utmost importance for the strategic partnership between Fiji and the United States.

This was emphasized by United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Mark Lambert, during a courtesy call to the Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister, Yogesh Karan.

Lambert says they look forward to further cooperation with Fiji through the Indo-Pacific Economic Partnership and Maritime Domain Awareness initiatives.

Lambert says key priority areas are humanitarian service, climate and oceans, disaster risk resilience, defence and security, trade and investment, and economic recovery, amongst others.

“We have a key interest in Fiji, not just strategic but vital economic and cultural ones. My country is a richer place because of Pacific Island Americans living in it. Those are the things we want to capitalize on.”

Karan says Lambert’s first official visit builds on the momentum of cordial relations reinforced by the recent visit of U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Both sides have agreed to continue consultations for the realization of these shared priorities.

Karan adds Fiji welcomes regular visits from high-level officials from the United States, which strengthens cooperation on issues of importance to Fiji and the region.

The PS also updated Lambert on the upcoming Pacific Island Forum Leaders meeting from the 12th to 14th of next month.