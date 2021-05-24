US deployment focus on strengthening maritime sovereignty

Five Fiji Sea riders shared key learnings for maritime sovereignty and security during their time on a US Coast Guard Cutter visiting Fiji under Operation Blue Pacific.

The USCG Munro is the fourth Coast Guard cutter to be deployed to the Western Pacific since 2018.

The deployment aims to counter illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing and strengthen relationships to enhance maritime sovereignty and security throughout the region.

These sea riders are representatives from the Fijian immigration department, Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji Customs, and Fiji Navy, and they have had the opportunity to be mentored by US Cutter Forces personnel for the past few days.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Inia Seruiratu welcomed the US delegation and thanked them for the deliberations that will benefit Fiji.

“We are indeed grateful for the assistance and, of course, it gives us much assurance, particularly in areas that are beyond our control. There are issues, not just IUU, but trans-border issues as well, that we cannot combat effectively given the limitations and capabilities that we have.”

The Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, together with members of parliament, members of the diplomatic core, and development partners, were hosted to an evening reception on the USCG Munro (WMSL 755) this evening.