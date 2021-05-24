Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

News

US delegation discusses regional security with Fiji

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 21, 2022 10:50 am
Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama presents a token of appreciation to the Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States and National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator, Mr Kurt Campbell. [Source: Fijian Government]

Senior officials from Fiji and the United States last night held a regional security dialogue in Suva as part of a visit by Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States and National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator, Kurt Campbell.

Discussions looked at areas of cooperation in defence and security, with a focus on promoting a peaceful and unified region.

Campbell made a courtesy call to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday as part of a visit to the Solomon Islands where the United States registered its concerns over a security deal with China.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji and the United States have pledged to advance collaborations on climate change, defence and security, and economic recovery in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Bainimarama expressed appreciation for US support in the provision of vaccines which helped Fiji reopen its international borders and revive its tourism industry.

Prospective partnerships in climate change and oceans, disaster risk management and resilience, humanitarian services, and socioeconomic development were also highlighted at the meeting.

In his capacity as the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), the Prime Minister acknowledged the United States for its support to the Forum.

Bainimarama has also invited President Biden to attend the upcoming Pacific Leaders’ meeting.

Campbell says the discussions they had will pave the way forward to enhance collaboration between the two nations as it was an important opportunity to discuss regional security developments.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.