US delegation discusses regional security with Fiji

Senior officials from Fiji and the United States last night held a regional security dialogue in Suva as part of a visit by Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States and National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator, Kurt Campbell.

Discussions looked at areas of cooperation in defence and security, with a focus on promoting a peaceful and unified region.

Campbell made a courtesy call to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday as part of a visit to the Solomon Islands where the United States registered its concerns over a security deal with China.

Fiji and the United States have pledged to advance collaborations on climate change, defence and security, and economic recovery in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Bainimarama expressed appreciation for US support in the provision of vaccines which helped Fiji reopen its international borders and revive its tourism industry.

Prospective partnerships in climate change and oceans, disaster risk management and resilience, humanitarian services, and socioeconomic development were also highlighted at the meeting.

In his capacity as the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), the Prime Minister acknowledged the United States for its support to the Forum.

Bainimarama has also invited President Biden to attend the upcoming Pacific Leaders’ meeting.

Campbell says the discussions they had will pave the way forward to enhance collaboration between the two nations as it was an important opportunity to discuss regional security developments.