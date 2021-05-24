Home

News

US decision paves the way for quarantine-free travel

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 16, 2021 12:37 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has welcomed the decision of the President of the United States to welcome fully vaccinated international visitors.

Bainimarama on his twitter highlighted that this paves the way to quarantine-free travel between Fiji and the USA from 1st December.

He adds this is great news for Fijians on either side of the Pacific.

According to a report by CNN, foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to travel to the United States starting on November 8.

They further highlighted that this announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel.

