US conducts mental health training for local law enforcement

A two-day Law Enforcement Wellness Summit is being facilitated by the United States Office of Special Investigations in Nadi.

The intention is to give Fiji Police leadership the tools to build law enforcement mental health resilience.

The wellness summit is an outcome of discussions held on the margins of the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Executive Leaders Team meeting in Australia in 2020.

United States Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Antone Greubel, says the United States values the partnership between the two countries and the Wellness Summit marks the resumption of capacity building assistance following the COVID lockdown.

He adds the daily sacrifices of the Fiji Police can come at a cost and their selfless service can have consequences in personal lives.

Greubel hopes the discussions will empower police officers to better care for themselves and their families physically, emotionally, mentally, and relationally.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says the wellbeing of the workforce and prolonged working hours pose a real threat to fatigue and overall concern for service delivery that could impact confidence in police.

Qiliho adds stress, burnout, exposure to traumatic experiences and post-traumatic stress can impact officers’ mental health.

The training is being conducted by the 6th Field Investigations Region, of the US Air Force based out of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.