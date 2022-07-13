US committed to improving infrastructure in the Pacific

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks via video link to the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in Suva, Fiji. [Source: Aljazeera]

The United States government intends to pursue sustainable infrastructure projects in the Pacific that do not result in insurmountable debt.

This was part of the announcement made by US Vice President Kamala Harris this morning.

She says the US will continue to stand with Pacific Islanders to address the COVID-19 pandemic and even prepare for the next one.

“We also want to build on our existing work together with regard to food security, with regard to maritime security, education, and disaster relief. All of this work together presents an extensive agenda, but each of these issues is incredibly important to this region and to the United States. “

Harris says the Biden administration will engage transparently and constructively, meaning they will listen, collaborate, and coordinate at every step of the way.

She adds that they will also work to empower a strong and united Pacific Islands Forum, which will strengthen your voice on the world stage as we continue to work together.