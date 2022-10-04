US commits to develop clean energy in the Pacific

The United States is working to strengthen its cooperation with the Pacific Islands to develop clean energy and climate adaptation initiatives.

This was highlighted by United States Department of State Bureau of Energy Resources Deputy Assistant Secretary, Laura Lochman, during the launch of the first-ever Clean Energy Workshop and Pacific Women in Energy Conference in Suva today.

She says women’s leadership and participation throughout the energy sector has never been more crucial for success, as diverse voices spur innovation.

During the launch, Lochman signed over US$100,000 to fund a biogas project, which will assist Pacific Island countries to achieve their clean energy goals.

Lochman also announced the launch of the US Department of State’s Women in Energy Strategy, which will engage local energy officials, utilities, private companies and educational and research bodies to commit to institutional changes, policies and practices.

The conference will end on Thursday.