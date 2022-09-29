US commits $4.8m to its new effort

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Island Country Summit.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says they are partnering with Pacific Island countries to deepen resilience across the board.

Speaking at the US-Pacific Summit in Washington DC, Blinken says this includes bolstering health security to better early response systems through the launch of the resilient blue economies program.

This will strengthen marine livelihoods by supporting sustainable fisheries and aquaculture.

He announced that the United States will contribute $4.8 million to this new effort.

“We have also come together around a declaration of a partnership between the US and the Pacific. One that shows that we have a shared vision for the future and a determination to build that future together.”

Meanwhile, the United States Presidential Envoy for Climate Change, John Kerry, also hosted a climate action discussion with Pacific Island leaders at the Department of State in Washington, DC.

Kerry says responding to the climate crisis is paramount for Pacific Island leaders.

“We are instrumental in getting people to focus on 1.5 degrees. It really came from your persistence and commitment, so I want to thank you for that, as it has made a difference to the world.”

Kerry says the Pacific Islands are at the frontline of the climate crisis as they are in the middle of the ocean.

He adds that they have a deep interest in supporting Pacific Island countries to respond to the crisis.