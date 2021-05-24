Home

News

US Coast Guard visit fosters collaboration

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 9, 2022 4:00 pm
The Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Navy will benefit from a week-long visit by the United States Coast Guard Cutter Stratton. [Supplied Image]]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Navy will benefit from a week-long visit by the United States Coast Guard Cutter Stratton.

Aircraft Commander, Keidi Nemann says they are ready to provide support where necessary to raise the operational standard of Fiji’s defense fraternity.

She adds the person-to-person links between the US Coast Guard and Fiji’s defense personnel continue to be strengthened.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think if Fiji continues to strengthen its partnership being built already and continue to enforce the laws been put in place, I think that will be very effective in enforcing those things.”

Permanent Secretary for Defence and National Security, Manasa Lesuma says Fiji and the US relations recognizes the importance of cooperation with like-minded partners.

“We now have since the first ship rider agreement with the US that was signed this visit has provided us that opportunity or supporting us in patrolling our EEZ, maritime borders and protecting our maritime development.”

The Stratton will also sail to Tonga for humanitarian work following the volcanic eruption last month.

