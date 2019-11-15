US Coast Guard ship docks in Suva, crew tests negative for COVID-19

With Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing becoming a global threat, the US Coast Guard is committed to keeping Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone safe.

Docked at the Suva Port for the next 3 days, the US Coast Guard Cutter Kimball has made a stop in Fiji to refuel, replenish stores and allow crew members a chance to rest.

Commander Constantine Panayiotou says the ship has been at sea for over thirty days and all crew members have undergone COVID-19 tests before entering our borders.

He says the crew will stay on board the ship as they have developed new procedures due to the pandemic.

“Crews before they embark ships are put in isolation. Strict individual isolation. They are monitored and completely tested one hundred percent for COVID-19 before they embark the vessel. Once they are on the ship at sea – this ship has been at ship for over thirty days. They have had two COVID-19 tests during that time with one hundred percent negative test results.”

The Commander says the new procedures aim to guard their own ability to operate and protect the public of partner nations.

US Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella says the operations carried out by the Coast Guard is strengthening relations between the US and Fiji.

“The Coast Guard is a professional agile law enforcement regulator and maritime first responder in which our partners such as Fiji and other island nations I am accredited to Kiribati, Nauru, Tuvalu and Tonga they rely on us confidently to help them address the nations increasingly complex maritime challenges.”

The ship has more than 300 crew on board.