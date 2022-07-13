US calls out bad actors

The United States of America is committed to restoring its diplomatic relations with the Pacific.

While speaking to Pacific Island leaders in an unprecedented virtual address, Vice President Kamala Harris said it was imperative to strengthen and maintain international rules-based order.

She says these international rules and norms have allowed sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states to foster in the pacific region over the last 75 years.

“At a time when we see bad actors seeking to undermine the rules-based order, we must stand united. We must remind ourselves that upholding a system of laws, institutions, and common understandings — well, this is how we ensure stability and, indeed, prosperity around the world.”

The Biden administration will also increase its funding from $21 million to $60 million per year in the next 10 years.

.@VP Harris, vinaka for joining us virtually at #PIFLM51. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: The USA is a Pacific power that has every reason to be a closer Pacific partner to our people, especially on climate, oceans, and maritime security. Hope to host you in Fiji soon! pic.twitter.com/50MU5W6zpF — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) July 12, 2022

This funding will be facilitated through the US funding for Economic Development and Oceans Resilience in connection with the new Economic Assistance agreement with Foreign Fisheries Agency.

Harris says these funds will help strengthen climate resilience, invest in marine planning and conservation in combat, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and enhance maritime security.

She adds that the US believes that it is important to strengthen the international rules-based order — to defend it, to promote it, and to build on it.

Harris said the US would continue to work with Pacific Island leaders to craft new rules and norms for future frontiers grounded in our shared values of openness, transparency, and fairness.

Meanwhile, an estimated $600 million is lost to illegal, unreported fishing in the Pacific region every year.