US Air Force offers training opportunities to Fiji Police

The US Air Force Office of Special Investigations Region 6 is offering training opportunities to members of the Fiji Police Force.

A virtual meeting was held with the Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu and the Commander of the United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations Field Investigations Region Six Colonel Vasaga Tilo this afternoon.

Speaking from Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Col Tilo says they were still keen on delivering training opportunities initially discussed and were exploring ways of doing so around the challenges posed by COVID-19.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations Region 6 specializes in Law Enforcement Investigative Skills Exchange Programs.

Discussions revolved around the possibilities of conducting virtual training sessions for Middle Managers Course to more specialized fields of Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Cases.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu acknowledged the Commander’s commitment and said the Fiji Police Force is ready to work with their institution to draw up training schedules.

Tudravu adds that it’s another new dimension of training as the Police would often work with other Policing agencies, however, any assistance that would go towards upskilling Police Officers will always be welcomed.