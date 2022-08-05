US affirms security and regional support

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The Pacific is threatened by growing non-traditional threats such as cyber threats, illegal fisheries, illicit financial flows, and the growing narcotics trans-shipment networks across the Pacific.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted this in his extensive discussions on security and development cooperation with the United States of America’s National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan.

During his meeting with Sulivan at the White House in Washington, Bainimarama said sea level rise and climate catastrophes continue to damage our maritime infrastructures such as jetties, land-based infrastructures such as bridges and roads, and our human development infrastructure such as schools and hospitals at a frightening pace.

Article continues after advertisement

He stated that the story is the same across the Pacific.

The leader of government also discussed the first President Biden and Leaders’ Summit that is scheduled to take place at the White House later this year.

Sullivan welcomed the strategic dialogue between Fiji and the USA.

He stressed that President Biden was fully committed to working with Fiji and the Pacific in responding to these challenges together.