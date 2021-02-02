Home

News

Urgent need to move goods in says FMF

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 3, 2021 4:45 pm

One of the largest food distributors to the Northern Division says stock in their warehouse in Labasa may run out sooner than expected.

FMF Foods Ltd says post-TC Ana, they have not been able to supply to the North.

The company says major damage to roads such as that in Korosomo has halted the movement of goods into Labasa.

Article continues after advertisement

FMF Group Operations Manager, Jim Taniela, says while goods can reach other parts of Vanua Levu on normal offloading jetties, FMF is looking at Malau as an alternative to getting goods to Labasa.

” If Malau can be approved for the goods to be transported across via the barge to Malau, which Malau can accommodate to ensure the people of Labasa, the whole of Macuata and Cakaudrove and Bua are not left behind.”

Taniela says people have started buying directly from the warehouse  in Labasa, which has affected their stock.

“Our warehouse right now is quite populated with customers coming in. As of yesterday we’ve got goods that can last us for five days but the way things are going right now that good may reach only to tomorrow.”

The company is also making shipments to Taveuni and Savusavu but offloading on normal jetties.

