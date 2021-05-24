Home

Urgent need to deploy finance: AG

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 10, 2021 4:40 pm

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there is an urgent need to deploy finance as the impact of climate change is mounting.

Sayed-Khaiyum participated at the First High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on Climate Finance in Glasgow.

He says there is a need to stop funding industries and factories that are the main sources of climate risk.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds this should be done so the world can be on track in maintaining global temperatures below the 1.5-degree Celsius level.

“We are urging all world leaders to make the investment and build now. This means mobilizing finance at an unprecedented scale now and making sure that finance is affordable, easily accessible, and fast deploying.”

African Development Bank President, Akinwumi Adesina shared similar sentiments.

“There is a lot of financing that has the global climate funds. We need to make sure that a lot of those resources at least 50 percent of it actually goes to climate adaptation. Because that is the problem we have, that the problem that Fiji has that’s the problem that small island states all have.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the critical mission at this COP is cutting carbon emissions to zero.

