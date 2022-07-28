Upskilling workers through TVET is the best investment: Jenkins

Education is the best investment, particularly in Technical Vocational Education Training.

This is the sentiment of Construction Industry Council President Gordon Jenkins during the recent industry consultation in Suva organized by the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation and the Australia Pacific Training Coalition.

The construction industry is one of the sectors most affected by the ongoing skills migration.

“Education is the best investment and the investment is TVET particularly in Fiji is a great investment. Quite frankly a good plumber or a good tile layer or whatever is got a skill which is very useful in Fiji and will probably end up being their own boss and end up making a lot of money and that’s what people are in business for.

Representatives from the education sector, including TVET, heard from the industry stakeholders during the consultation and held discussions on how they can help the industry.

President of Fiji Commerce and Employers’ Federation Vinay Narsey says blue-collar jobs in Fiji are often frowned upon.

“There’s more to the workforce than what it looks like. There’s a lot of blue-collar skilled work that are available in Fiji I think that’s quite often frowned upon. I think there’s not enough awareness that blue-collar jobs can also pay you well and lead you to future growth in time to come.

The industry consultation in Suva ended on Tuesday afternoon.