Uprising Resort retaining all staff despite difficult situation

A resort in Pacific Harbour along Queens Highway which relies heavily on sports tourism has lost more than half a million dollars in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uprising Beach Resort Director Rene Munch says this part of the year is usually busy for the Uprising Beach resort as most of the sports tournament was held around this time.

Munch says they have lost a majority of their bookings due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19.

“For us, it is our peak season, as you know we deal with sports tourism so all our university groups, our rugby groups, soccer groups they usually come at this time so they have all canceled. 99.9 percent of our bookings for the next two years gone.”

He adds the resort employs around 60 staff and they are trying to retain all of them but on reduced hours.

“I gave our general manager the directive to employ everyone till our bank account goes dry because that’s the purpose I built the place because if I can’t pay my staff why bother being in this business. When we have nothing left the necessary staff whichever necessary staff wishes to keep on working and helping us we will give them 32 hours a week and whether we can pay them or not if we cannot pat them we will bank their hours. And the staff who chose to stay home to look after families we bank 20 hours a week for them.”

Munch says even if Coronavirus cases disappear tomorrow, it will take another year or two for people to start traveling again and business to flourish again.