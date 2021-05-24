Upgrades to FEO results app

The Fijian Elections Office is working on enhancements to its Election Results App ahead of the upcoming election.

The App, which can be used on any electronic smart device, was the main platform for the FEO to disseminate provisional results in the 2018 General Election.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the App will get new features.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Results App that we had in the 2018 General Election – we are now enhancing it. We would like the App to give us results of polling stations that we have just published on top, in order of entry with some highlighting so that it’s easier to keep track of which ones are new and which ones are already in the system”.

The App will also be made more user-friendly.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Elections Office begins its nationwide voter registration drive in all major urban centres this weekend.



[Source: Fijian Elections Office/Facebook]

Teams will also visit rural and maritime areas to register voters or update details.



[Source: Fijian Elections Office/Facebook]