Upgraded wharf at RFNS Stanley Brown commissioned

Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley, commissioned the newly upgraded wharf at 𝙍𝙁𝙉𝙎 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙡𝙚𝙮 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙣.

The upgrade is part of Australia’s ongoing commitment to regional security through the Pacific Maritime Security Program, to ensure the safe and secure berthing of the larger Guardian-class Patrol Boats (GCPB), of which Fiji will be operating two such vessels, with 𝙍𝙁𝙉𝙎 𝙎𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙖𝙘𝙖 already in service and 𝙍𝙁𝙉𝙎 𝙋𝙪𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙪 that will arrive in mid-2023.

The wharf upgrades incorporate utility infrastructure allowing GCPBs from other Pacific Island Nations to also berth when calling into Suva.

[Source: Supplied]

In addition to the wharf infrastructure, the upgrade includes a new gym facility for the Republic of Fiji Navy to improve the health and wellness of all naval personnel.

The facility is fully equipped with free weights to high-end cardio machines.