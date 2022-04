Upgraded wharf at RFNS Stanley Brown commissioned

Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley, commissioned the newly upgraded wharf at ๐™๐™๐™‰๐™Ž ๐™Ž๐™ฉ๐™–๐™ฃ๐™ก๐™š๐™ฎ ๐˜ฝ๐™ง๐™ค๐™ฌ๐™ฃ.

The upgrade is part of Australiaโ€™s ongoing commitment to regional security through the Pacific Maritime Security Program, to ensure the safe and secure berthing of the larger Guardian-class Patrol Boats (GCPB), of which Fiji will be operating two such vessels, with ๐™๐™๐™‰๐™Ž ๐™Ž๐™–๐™ซ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™–๐™˜๐™– already in service and ๐™๐™๐™‰๐™Ž ๐™‹๐™ช๐™–๐™ข๐™–๐™ช that will arrive in mid-2023.

The wharf upgrades incorporate utility infrastructure allowing GCPBs from other Pacific Island Nations to also berth when calling into Suva.

[Source: Supplied]

In addition to the wharf infrastructure, the upgrade includes a new gym facility for the Republic of Fiji Navy to improve the health and wellness of all naval personnel.

The facility is fully equipped with free weights to high-end cardio machines.