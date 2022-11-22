Upgrade to be carried out at Lautoka Sugar Mill

The Lautoka Sugar Mill

Major maintenance will be carried out at the Lautoka Sugar Mill as it end the 2022 crushing season earlier this month.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says the performance at the mill was excellent, however, cane delivery did not meet their expectation.

It says mill stoppages due to poor harvesting effort persisted since the start of the crushing season.

As a consequence, the Lautoka Mill was forced to reduce rate of operations in view of thinning cane supply on a regular basis.

The Mill crushed a total of 514, 892 tonnes of cane, producing 47, 602 tonnes of sugar.

FSC Manager Cane Crop Improvement, Kanda Sami Gounder says the mill engineers and workers have already begun preparation for next year’s crushing season.

Sugar Cane Growers Council Chief Executive, Vimal Dutt has thanked the farmers, cane cutters and lorry operators for their efforts during this crushing season.

Dutt says despite the challengers faced such as shortage of cane cutters and the frequent rain, all stakeholders have worked hard to make this a successful season for the Lautoka Mill.