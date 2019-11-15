Upcoming regional One Planet Summit optimistic of better outcome

The French government will continue to render its assistance in a bid to address common challenges faced in Fiji and the region.

This as 18 regional countries are geared up to the regional One Planet Summit spearheaded by the French government in French Polynesia.

Newly appointed French Roving Ambassador to the Pacific, Marine de-Carne-Trecesson says the Summit since its inception in 2003 has brought mobilization and concrete results in Fiji and other regional countries.

Article continues after advertisement

“To show that we want to participate with all the countries. Because there challenges noted in the Pacific on climate but also the strategic We would to curb this issues with all the leaders in the region in order to face those challenges together and to compare it with all countries because together we are stronger. That’s an input we would like to put in the region”.

She adds this is evident with the initiative for Adaptation, Biodiversity and Resilience in the Pacific launched in New York in September, 2018.

The Ambassador is optimistic that every action plan discussed in the Summit will be effective to Fiji and the region in the next few years.

The Summit is expected to start with a ministerial-level meeting, to be held in parallel with the France-Oceania Summit.