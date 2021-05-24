Unveiled monument signifies a part of Fiji’s history

The Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji today marked a joyous occasion as they unveil a monument to remember the founders of the Arya Samaj in the country.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar, the chief guest at the event says the foresight of these leaders has led to the preservation of the heritage and religion of believers.

Kumar says the monument signifies a part of Fiji’s history.

Article continues after advertisement

“I will be working towards ensuring that our current and future generation do not miss this piece of history and this can be achieved through heritage education, which is essential so that once heritage is not lost or forgotten and this also include the Solomon Islanders who are residing in Fiji and you all know that as black birdie.”

She says the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji contribution to education has been immense.

The Arya Samaj now owns several education institutions across the country including the University of Fiji.