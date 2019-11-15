Unveiled monument dedicated to all front line workers

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama unveiled a monument in Suva yesterday to commemorate the hard work of our frontline workers.

Bainimarama says the hard work of medical personnel, Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces in ensuring we are COVID contained ensures Fijians enjoy their daily life free of the virus.

“Fijian doctors and nurses are hard at work in our hospitals, working 14 days full-time shifts in isolation wards to eliminate any risk of infection among the public, after which they will spend another 14 days in quarantine before they are able to see their families.”

The nurse who contracted COVID-19 while working in an isolation facility has made full recovery and returned home.

Bainimarama says the discipline forces will continue to guard our borders to ensure Fiji remains COVID-19 contained.