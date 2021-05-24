Home

Unvaccinated Ministers to be terminated next month

Sainiani Boila
October 13, 2021 12:33 pm

Methodist Church Ministers have until the end of next month to get vaccinated or will be terminated.

This has been revealed to FBC News by the Methodist Church President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai, who says that a grace period has been given to all Ministers to reconsider their decision on vaccination.

Reverend Vunisuwai says the church will make this decision to ensure the safety of its members.



“The emphasis in our church is for all the Ministers to take the vaccine and some of our Ministers have decided that they will not take the jab, the vaccination. On that, we have in our last resolution – the Standing Committee that we will terminate them if they don’t adhere to our request for them to take the vaccination.”

Reverend Vunisuwai says he is also disappointed with some members of the clergy who are also not willing to get the vaccine.

“We are not satisfied with what we have achieved so far in terms of vaccination. We will continue until we see that all the members are vaccinated. I think we have our different opinions on that; we respect that, but for the welfare of our people, I urge each and every one of us, members of the Methodist Church as well as other denominations, please take your jab to return us to normalcy.”

While COVID restrictions have been further eased, houses of worship still need to adhere to protocols including the 80 percent capacity, masks covering to be worn in a proper manner and safe physical distancing of 2 metres to be maintained.

Methodist Church held its first church service last Sunday and some Ministers who were not fully vaccinated did not attend.

 

 

