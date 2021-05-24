Home

Unvaccinated Ministers a concern for the Methodist Church

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
October 8, 2021 12:38 pm

With church services resuming on Sunday, unvaccinated and partially vaccinated ministers are a concern for the Methodist Church.

Reports received by the Church reveal that some members of the clergy only received their first dose last month, and President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai says this is sheer laxity.

Rev Vunisuwai says these ministers will miss out on the first service this Sunday because they are not fully vaccinated.

“I was going through the vaccination dates of some Ministers, some just had their first jab this month, some had theirs before the end of September which means that they will receive their second jab in November, so they won’t be able to serve until then because some of us do not care about it at all. Some are hesitant.”


Reverend Ili Vunisuwai

Reverend Vunisuwai says he was surprised by some ministers saying they have opted not to get vaccinated.

“I am working on visiting all those Ministers that opted not to get the vaccination, and nearly all these Ministers say that God spoke to them through dreams and vision not to get the vaccine.”

He says unvaccinated Ministers have been given until November to make a decision.

All Methodist Churches will resume services this Sunday.

