Unsubstantiated claims will not shake the government – PM

Fiji has survived the pandemic and is now working on getting the economy back on track.

While speaking during the Itaukei Affair’s Nai Lalakai programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this includes more development projects and the creation of more revenue-generating sectors.

Bainimarama says the FijiFirst government is working on getting everything right as they ensure that the economy is up and running smoothly.

“As I have shared in the 8 provincial council meetings over the past few months – we will keep our development projects. I will not allow the opposition to disturb our peace. We have survived the pandemic, and this is a good time to lift our economy.”

Bainimarama says the unsubstantiated claims by the opposition against the government will not impact their vision.

“Even villagers close to big hotels have started their businesses again. We will not stop reviving the tourism sector. The opposition said that I rely too much on the tourism sector, but we have a different plan. We need to keep strengthening the biggest revenue earner in the country. It doesn’t mean that we forget about the rest.”

He says the FijiFirst government has proved that they can serve Fijians during challenging times.

The government utilized $200 million as part of the COVID-19 recovery guarantee scheme whereas $500 million was used to assist people whose jobs were affected and hours reduced due the pandemic.

This was the biggest expenditure of the government.