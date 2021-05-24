Unskilled Fijians employed in green business

A former sales and marketing officer who was once without a job is now employing unskilled Fijians in his green business in Lautoka.

Coco and Coir established during the onset of COVID-19 is focused on innovation, recycling coconut waste, and creating employment for locals.

Director Mohammed Shafil says they manufacture and distribute products made out of coconut husk.

He says they have employed several people who are either unemployed or without any skills.

Mohammed says his intention was not only to earn money for himself only but also to assist those who are unskilled and for them to make a living as well.

“This is the outer shell of the husk that has not been used by Fijians till now and this is something that has huge potential for end products and this is the potential that we found recently about two years back. We try to make products in the line that can be used for plants, not only plants but for other industries like animal products, tableware and in food industries as well.”

Some of the products include coco fibre, sticks and chips for plants.

The coconut husk is sourced from a community in Lautoka which is then diversified into the final product.

Mohammed says they also want to tap into the international market.