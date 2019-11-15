Unrealistic expectations a challenge for Housing Ministry

People in informal settlements have unrealistic expectations of securing a home from the Housing Ministry.

Permanent Secretary Sanjeeva Perera says applicants fail to understand the requirements needed to attain a title, especially with limited land available for development.

Perera says where land is available, there needs to be a full upgrade programme including proper utilities.

There are more than 250 informal settlements in Fiji, and with only 44 development leases, the Ministry does not have enough land for everyone.

“People have this thinking that giving a title is just like you mark four pegs and you say this is your piece of land and it is your title. So it is a bit of a lengthy process to explain to them and make them understand that for you to have a proper surveyed title you need to go through a full upgrade programme. And then complete all the upgrades including the utilities like roads and drains. The water and electricity access.”

Perera says sometimes it’s difficult to assist informal settlers with lease titles because the ministry has to negotiate with different landowners.

“Because in their mind they are saying I am living here so good that the ministry has got a development lease so why don’t I just mark it and provide us a title and that will be the matter. We will have a title but realistically it’s a bit different.”

Minister for Housing Premila Kumar says there are laws in place when it comes to such issues.

The Housing Ministry is now creating a complete data base which will keep track of activities and developments within informal settlements.