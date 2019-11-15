Unpredictable times lie ahead: FCEF

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation says business has picked up however, unpredictable times lie ahead of us.

Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti says there is growing confidence in the business environment but this may be just because of the festive season.

Batiweti says the new budget has helped businesses during these difficult times.

He says businesses are benefiting from duty reductions especially retailers and manufacturers.

“What has happened is some of the imports now have almost become on similar pricing with the local produce items however, in general terms, things have turned a corner a bit just for now.”

Batiweti says while the last quarter is showing some improvement, this should not be a call for celebration and businesses should remain vigilant.

“That is just because it’s the season, the last quarter is the season Christmas is just a day away and then you have new years and then there’s a lull, the real test is in January, February, and March.”

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel encourages people to help businesses while they are on sale as they will also benefit.

Businesses in the capital city have been given the green light to operate on flexible hours during the public holidays to help them during these trying times.