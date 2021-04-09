Unprecedented rate of climate change affecting our biodiversity

Land and ocean degradation, resource depletion and climate change are accelerating at an unprecedented rate causing biodiversity loss.

Department of Environment Director Sandeep Singh says the acceleration is causing irreversible harm to the environment and aggravating poverty.

Singh adds these impacts unless halted and reversed will render the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal of restoring our biodiversity impossible.

“The global trends continue rapidly in the wrong direction. A transformative change is needed: we cannot simply carry on as before.”

The Ministry of Environment together with various stakeholders are working on the Post 2020 Biodiversity Framework that will be discussed at the CoP 15 on the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.

The Post 2020 Biodiversity Framework aims to simulate urgent and transformative actions by governments, local communities, civil society and businesses in achieving the SDGs.