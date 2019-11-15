Home

Unpaid contribution double in 2019

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 8, 2020 7:10 am

Unpaid contributions by employers to the Fiji National Provident Fund doubled in 2019.

The 2019 FNPF Annual Report reveals that in 2018 unpaid contribution was $8.5m and this soared to $16.1m last year.

FNPF stressed that employers must pay their employees their dues as required under the law.

The FNPF will work towards ensuring that unpaid contribution is leveled down so that members are saving enough for retirement and also enough to assist in times of emergency.

